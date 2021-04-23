Xend Finance Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

