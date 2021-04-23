Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.38.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

