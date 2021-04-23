XinFin Network (XDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.85 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 33% lower against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $924.85 million and $15.85 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,660,889,782 coins and its circulating supply is 12,260,889,782 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

