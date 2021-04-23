Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.52. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 100,348 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

