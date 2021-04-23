Xiotri (XIOT) Price Tops $584.10 on Exchanges

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $11,427.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $584.10 or 0.01169244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00068122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00677989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.08115822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

