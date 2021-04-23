XMax (XMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, XMax has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1.11 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

