XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 14,540 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XPEL stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 109,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,621. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 29.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.