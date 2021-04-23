XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.77

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 2189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $5,272,657. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 29.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

