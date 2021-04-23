XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.77

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 2189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $5,272,657. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 29.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
