Xuez (XUEZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44,469.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $83,006.46 and approximately $44,469.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1,213.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,016,007 coins and its circulating supply is 4,049,573 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.