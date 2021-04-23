Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Xylem by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $109.98. 3,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,655. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.