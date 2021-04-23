Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.01. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 114,726 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$87.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

