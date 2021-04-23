Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $54,214.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00431982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00164740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00221457 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,057,838 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

