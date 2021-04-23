Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.99 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

