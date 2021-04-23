YGGDRASH Reaches Market Cap of $5.60 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $102,598.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00669494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.60 or 0.08112840 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

