Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $1.30 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002564 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $13.01 million and $1.19 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004032 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,518.27 or 0.99981748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00641740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.60 or 0.01018448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.