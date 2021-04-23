Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Yum China by 20.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Yum China by 10.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 12.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

