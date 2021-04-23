Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

