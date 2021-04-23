Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.00. Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNFR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

