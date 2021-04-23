Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $75.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. Everbridge posted sales of $58.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $344.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.10 million to $354.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $429.88 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $453.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Everbridge by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

