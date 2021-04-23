Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce sales of $34.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $133.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $134.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

