Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.59 million to $12.00 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $46.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.01 million, with estimates ranging from $47.12 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

FFNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

