Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 43.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 2,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

