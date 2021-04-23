Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 113,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,844. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

