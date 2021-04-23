Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce $257.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.40 million and the highest is $260.69 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $243.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,864,000.

TWNK opened at $15.06 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

