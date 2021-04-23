Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Ooma posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 over the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

