Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $84.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,214.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

