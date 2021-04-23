Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

