Zacks: Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO opened at $62.66 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.