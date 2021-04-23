Zacks: Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO opened at $62.66 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

