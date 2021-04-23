Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Harsco posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,337. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

