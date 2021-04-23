Zacks: Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hecla Mining reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

NYSE HL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,674,775. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -127.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.