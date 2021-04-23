Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,067. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $129.05.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

