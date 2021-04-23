Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.87. HP reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HPQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 121,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,578. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $2,458,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

