Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $469.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.60 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

INVH stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

