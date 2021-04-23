Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce $29.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $35.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $124.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.15 million to $135.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.64 million, with estimates ranging from $124.43 million to $136.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

