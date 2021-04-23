Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report $54.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the lowest is $52.45 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $57.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $226.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $236.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $242.68 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $251.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.23 million, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

