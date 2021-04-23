Zacks: Analysts Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

QADA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 23,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,183. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 456.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.