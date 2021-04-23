Zacks: Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. 806,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,824. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.