Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. 81,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. Sapiens International has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

