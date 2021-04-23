Zacks: Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 63,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

