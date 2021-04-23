Zacks: Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $76.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $339.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.