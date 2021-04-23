Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $41.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $43.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.64 million to $220.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.43 million, with estimates ranging from $262.32 million to $274.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of TCMD opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

