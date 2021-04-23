Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $11.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.25 million to $11.60 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $43.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 million to $69.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.68 million, with estimates ranging from $17.19 million to $81.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $624.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.