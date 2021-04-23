Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $120.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.92 million and the highest is $122.33 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $507.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $509.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $560.97 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $573.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $920,441.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,382.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,641. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

