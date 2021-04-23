Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Athene by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 43,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Athene by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

