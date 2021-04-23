Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.30. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.89.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,368. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

