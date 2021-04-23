Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.67). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6,000%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 47,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,435. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.