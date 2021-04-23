Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.