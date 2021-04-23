Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Kornit Digital posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,205,000.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $103.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -647.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

