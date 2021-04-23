Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.