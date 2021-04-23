Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce $122.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $135.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.10 million to $497.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $2,649,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

